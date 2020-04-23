Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 5pm for areas south of I16. Low pressure will pass to our north into tonight. This will bring a warm front across the area today followed by a cold front Friday morning. Showers and storms will move in from the west by mid afternoon. Storms may be severe with damaging winds and tornadoes possible. Best severe timing appears to be from 2pm until 7pm but showers may continue overnight. The cold front will become stationary across our area Friday. Showers should end in the morning with drier weather by afternoon. Another much weaker low pressure will impact the area Saturday. This will bring lots of clouds and some showers and possible storms. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with lots of sun and dry weather. Another cold front will impact the area Wednesday night with a chance for showers and storms.
Today will be cloudy with showers and storms developing. Storms may be severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Highs 75-82.
Tonight will see showers and storms with the greatest severe threat ending early, lows 64-68.
Friday will start with morning showers then afternoon clearing, highs 80-84.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms early, lows near 60.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Monday night will be clear, lows near 50.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for shower and storms, highs in the low 80s.
