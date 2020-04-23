Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 5pm for areas south of I16. Low pressure will pass to our north into tonight. This will bring a warm front across the area today followed by a cold front Friday morning. Showers and storms will move in from the west by mid afternoon. Storms may be severe with damaging winds and tornadoes possible. Best severe timing appears to be from 2pm until 7pm but showers may continue overnight. The cold front will become stationary across our area Friday. Showers should end in the morning with drier weather by afternoon. Another much weaker low pressure will impact the area Saturday. This will bring lots of clouds and some showers and possible storms. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with lots of sun and dry weather. Another cold front will impact the area Wednesday night with a chance for showers and storms.