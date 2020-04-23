First Alert Weather Day: Strong, severe storms Thursday afternoon, evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. A round - potentially a couple - of strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon and evening.
The chance of being impacted by nasty storms starts increasing by early afternoon. Strong, to severe, storms are most likely between 2 PM and 11 PM. Timing may adjust, slightly, as new data comes in and ingredients for severe storms build over our region.
All forms of severe weather, including large hail up to the size of quarters, damaging wind gusts to 70 MPH, isolated tornadoes, and street flooding are possible with the strongest storms.
Uncertainty - forecast models continue to have some trouble resolving our local severe weather threat. Specifically, how much energy will be available for storms to use when they move in and what storm-mode they’ll be in as they impact the area. Storm mode; line of storms v clusters of storms v separate, individual storm cells.
Storm mode tends to influence storm threats. An organized line of storms would pack a greater threat of widespread gusty winds. While separate, individual storm cells pose a greater risk of producing strong tornadoes.
Regardless of specifics, the risk of severe weather is in Thursday’s forecast and you need to be prepared for severe weather.
1. Have at least one way to get severe weather alerts; two is even better
2. Have a severe weather safety plan; know where to go if a warning is issued for your area
3. Be ready to enact your safety plan if dangerous weather moves into your neighborhood
Rain and storms shift offshore early Friday morning. Pleasant weather filters in through the day Friday.
