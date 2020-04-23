Good News: Benedictine finds way to host graduation ceremony for seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The setting is always a memorable part of a Benedictine graduation ceremony. And it will be again for the Class of 2020, finishing a senior year unlike any at the school before.
"We came up with the idea for a private, intimate family-by-family situation and circumstance that can provide the joy that graduation should be for every young man,” Benedictine Principal Jacob Horne said.
BC will have graduation as scheduled on May 17, but not as planned. Each Cadet will receive his diploma individually in the school's on-campus chapel instead of as a class at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. But seniors getting a graduation memory was considered more important than where they got their diplomas.
"Going to Benedictine Military School requires a lot of a young man and they deserve a final sendoff that is appropriate and is the best it can be,” Horne said.
"It's definitely different, but the chapel is a great location to have our graduation and it's good for a small amount, so I think it will be something meaningful,” senior James Newman said.
The private ceremonies will make the Class of 2020 as unique as the circumstances that interrupted their senior year. They will also be something where there might have been nothing, the one alternative the school would not allow.
"It’s been difficult. Fortunately, Benedictine Military School has been around for well over 100 years. We’ve seen world wars; we’re seen other pandemics. The Benedictines as a community have been in Savannah since the Civil War and our motto is ‘Forward Always Forward’ and we don’t let anything stand in our way. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
