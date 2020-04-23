Hampton Co. school districts working with students impacted by severe weather

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Just last week, Hampton County was ravaged by tornadoes leaving many students without the resources they need to do well in school. This week, leaders in the school systems are saying that’s OK.
Hampton County has been struggling along with the rest of the nation recently.
“Students and their parents and our community have been going through an ordeal of course with the coronavirus,” Hampton County School District 1 Superintendent Ronald Wilcox said.
But last week, a natural disaster put the county even further behind.
“Then all the spring storms, from the tornadoes that did so much damage here in our community was just extra hardship on all of us here,” Wilcox said.
The Hampton County school districts were directly impacted
“So, we had about 20 students we have identified that I’ve been impact in some way or form.”
Now, the state is voicing their concern for students
“Emotional trauma is much more important to deal with right now and then to worry about their instruction,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said.
The county and state have made it clear they are putting children first.
“We are going to show compassion to our students. To our families. We will show lenient see in our grading process. “
“You got to deal with the emotional trauma. We will help children catch up.”
They are moving resources around to make sure the children impacted have something to fall back on.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.