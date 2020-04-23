How to curb anxiety, depression caused by coronavirus pandemic

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The coronavirus pandemic is not just a physical health crisis but is also causing a mental health crisis across the nation.
Simple trips to the grocery store have shoppers feeling like they are off to war.
Washing your hands more often, avoiding touching your face in public, trying to maintain a safe distance from people while you’re out and about can all cause anxiety.
“If you still are having concerns about COVID-19, staying at home and continuing that routine will be in your best interest. So, that you can have the peace of mind that you don’t make contact with people,” said Amanda Ramshead, a behavioral health and service line director.
The coronavirus has uprooted millions of lives, canceling events and social gatherings. Ramshead said that it’s in your best interest to live the most normal life you can, even if there have been major adjustments to your routine.
“Exercise, including yoga or just a 15-minute walk. You can also look on YouTube and find a guided meditation, there is sleep meditation, there is meditations that you can do when you are awake, when you are stressed out,” explained Ramshead.
With schools, jobs and social events being canceled or postponed to curb the spread of COVID-19, life can get lonely.
“I think that you know yourself and you know your comfort level. I know the state is partially reopening Monday and some more reopens on Saturday," said Ramshead.
Ramshead said you need to be mindful of who you let in into your circle.
“So please, do not exert yourself more than you feel personally comfortable doing. That will increase your anxiety,” said Ramshead.
