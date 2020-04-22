How to Design Your Home Office Like a Pro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of you may be finding that your remote work setup is making your job harder. We got some advice from Erika and Joel Snayd. The husband and wife own ReThink Design Studio.
They say when they started working from home and homeschooling their son, they realized having a designated space is crucial.
“Even starting out, we were at the dining room table, at least one of us,"Joel Snayd said. “That was me,” Erika said. “So we found out it was sort of a letdown at the end of the day. One it was distracting. Two, you really didn’t feel like you had a break, you know,so by the time you transitioned from end of business to now family time,” Joel said. “To cooking and so forth there’s no release,” Erika said. "So if at all possible for your family and for your sanity, it’s finding that place that’s separate from the rest of the household, and that can be as simple as finding that one corner of a room that you’re able to designate as your own.”
When you’re choosing where to set up your home office, Joel and Erika say to think about factors like your WiFi connection, the backdrop behind your computer and lighting. Those will all help any virtual conference calls look more professional. Also, think about different accent pieces to liven up the room.
“The productivity is going to be really really important. So what can we do to organize our desks? Whether we’re using vessels around the home, baskets to kind of hide things away, but yet be organized," Erika said. "But it’s also what can we bring in that’s going to make me feel better? Whether that’s a live plant, some greenery, something that can kind of sit on a desk or on a shelf above just to kind of feel like you have a piece of yourself, or the outside just coming in, so you don’t feel like you’re just stuck in your home.”
Even if you don’t have a big budget to spend on a dedicated home office, you can make easy and simple changes for free.
“Everyone’s going to be in a different situation right, so not everyone’s going to have that special nook, they’re going to have to be on that main table, right? And if that’s the case, then what can we do to either division off a side of it that’s only used for that purpose, but then being able to have specific things used to put your things away at the end of the day so you don’t feel like it’s a huge big burden to have to clean up everyday. Maybe it’s just your carving out one area of your dining room table that’s designated as a desk area. Maybe that’s delineation used with books or maybe its a delineation used with plants," Joel said. "Put your little, you know, Office Space name plaque at the end of it.”
Here are some more quick tips from Joel & Erika:
- If you only have the money to buy one thing, try getting a table or a comfortable chair that can be raised or lowered to match a table you already have. Both of those can easily be repurposed to use in your home once you go back to the office. You can even grab a folding table or DIY a great table:
- Think about what you already have in the house that can be repurposed for a work form home space. Joel and Erika suggest re-purposing your console as a desk.
- The key to minimizing clutter is thinking vertical (think of a bookshelf or a console).
- The number one mistake in decorating home offices? “How do you create a space that doesn’t feel like Office Max?”
