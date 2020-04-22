How to Design Your Home Office Like a Pro

“Everyone’s going to be in a different situation right, so not everyone’s going to have that special nook, they’re going to have to be on that main table, right? And if that’s the case, then what can we do to either division off a side of it that’s only used for that purpose, but then being able to have specific things used to put your things away at the end of the day so you don’t feel like it’s a huge big burden to have to clean up everyday. Maybe it’s just your carving out one area of your dining room table that’s designated as a desk area. Maybe that’s delineation used with books or maybe its a delineation used with plants," Joel said. "Put your little, you know, Office Space name plaque at the end of it.”