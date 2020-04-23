Larry Silbermann named board chair for the United Way of the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire announced the officers and directors who will serve on the 2020-2021 board.
Including their new chairman to the Board of Directors. WTOC Vice President and General Manager Larry Silbermann will serve as the chairman; replacing Toby Moreau.
The United Way serves Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.
Serving as members of the executive committee are:
- BOARD CHAIR: Larry Silbermann, WTOC-TV
- BOARD VICE-CHAIR: Jeff O’Connor, First Citizens Bank
- IMMEDIATE PAST BOARD CHAIR: Toby Moreau, BB&T (Retired)
- SECRETARY: Mark Bennett, Gulfstream Aerospace
- TREASURER & FINANCE CHAIR: Jeff Joyner, Truist
- CAMPAIGN CHAIR: Chief Terry Enoch, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
- CAMPAIGN VICE-CHAIR: Cecilia Russo Turner, Cecilia Russo Marketing
- COMMUNITY INVESTMENTS CHAIR: Tim Morrissey, WJCL-TV
- UNITED WAY VOLUNTEERS CHAIR: Marc Hefner, WSAV-TV
- MARKETING CHAIR: Jason Usry, WJCL-TV
At large members:
- Michael Kaigler, Chatham County
- Jamie McCurry, Georgia Ports Authority
- Ryan Sewell, Sterling Seacrest Platinum Partners
- Taffanye Young, City of Savannah
Joining the executive committee as new members of the board are:
- Kimberly Ballard-Washington, Savannah State University
- Ryan Chandler, Colonial Group
- Truitt Eavenson, Georgia Power
- Alex Floyd, City of Pembroke
- Susan Hancock, Abshire Public Relations
- William Hubbard, Savannah Chamber of Commerce
- Libby Kessler, Lakeview Manor Community
- Joseph Tallent, Effingham Health System
- Dr. Michael Toma, Georgia Southern University
- Jason Usry, WJCL-TV
- Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, City of Savannah
Board members being nominated to complete another one-year term are:
- Nathan Benson, Chatham County
- Alex Floyd, City of Pembroke
- Stephanie Jones-Heath, Diversity Health Center
- Libby Kessler, Lakeview Manor Community
