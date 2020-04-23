Larry Silbermann named board chair for the United Way of the Coastal Empire

By WTOC Staff | April 23, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 5:55 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire announced the officers and directors who will serve on the 2020-2021 board.

Including their new chairman to the Board of Directors. WTOC Vice President and General Manager Larry Silbermann will serve as the chairman; replacing Toby Moreau.

The United Way serves Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

Serving as members of the executive committee are:

  • BOARD VICE-CHAIR: Jeff O’Connor, First Citizens Bank
  • IMMEDIATE PAST BOARD CHAIR: Toby Moreau, BB&T (Retired)
  • SECRETARY: Mark Bennett, Gulfstream Aerospace
  • TREASURER & FINANCE CHAIR: Jeff Joyner, Truist
  • CAMPAIGN CHAIR: Chief Terry Enoch, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
  • CAMPAIGN VICE-CHAIR: Cecilia Russo Turner, Cecilia Russo Marketing
  • COMMUNITY INVESTMENTS CHAIR: Tim Morrissey, WJCL-TV
  • UNITED WAY VOLUNTEERS CHAIR: Marc Hefner, WSAV-TV
  • MARKETING CHAIR: Jason Usry, WJCL-TV

At large members:

  • Michael Kaigler, Chatham County
  • Jamie McCurry, Georgia Ports Authority
  • Ryan Sewell, Sterling Seacrest Platinum Partners
  • Taffanye Young, City of Savannah

Joining the executive committee as new members of the board are:

  • Kimberly Ballard-Washington, Savannah State University
  • Ryan Chandler, Colonial Group
  • Truitt Eavenson, Georgia Power
  • Alex Floyd, City of Pembroke
  • Susan Hancock, Abshire Public Relations
  • William Hubbard, Savannah Chamber of Commerce
  • Libby Kessler, Lakeview Manor Community
  • Joseph Tallent, Effingham Health System
  • Dr. Michael Toma, Georgia Southern University
  • Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, City of Savannah

Board members being nominated to complete another one-year term are:

  • Nathan Benson, Chatham County
  • Stephanie Jones-Heath, Diversity Health Center
