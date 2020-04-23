Lyons city manager says business owners will make reopening decisions

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County now has 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
With Governor Brian Kemp's order this week, many cities are working on plans to reopen certain businesses safely.
The city manager of Lyons said the council is trusting the local business owners to make the call on whether they're doors will be back open starting Friday.
Select businesses, like salons and barber shops, can reopen Friday with social distancing guidelines.
Restaurants are then allowed to be open for dine-in services on Monday.
City Manager Jason Hall says many businesses still have concerns about their customers' and employees' health. He says all the anchor restaurants are staying closed until May, allowing them time to get staff back and clean since they've been empty for so long.
"Because they're doing a lot of carryout, their staffing has been a lot less, so they've got to bring their staff members back in and that's a process as well. None of our restaurants are taking this and running and trying to get it out as fast as they can. They're taking their time. I think they're making some very smart decisions and they're opening up when they feel comfortable,” Hall said.
The city is reopening some lobby areas on Monday. The two that will be open are in city hall and the police department. They’ll be following strict guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.