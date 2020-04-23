1,000 masks given to local first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah business known for supporting our military is doing their part to support those fighting to keep us safe during the coronavirus.
Nine Line teamed up with Harris Lowry Manton to donate 1,000 protective masks. Those masks were given to people who are sacrificing to keep us healthy, including the Savannah Fire Department, Savannah Police Department and Chatham EMS.
Fire Cheif Derik Minard says the gesture makes him feel not only safe, but also appreciated.
“It’s comforting to know that we have companies looking out for us. It’s comforting to know that Nine Line in our own backyard is looking out for us to help us with the mask shortage, so it is comforting to know that people realize what we’re up against, whether we’re a first responder in the medical community or at the hospital. So it’s very comforting to know that people are looking out and trying to help us.”
Thursday’s donation is part of Nine Line’s “Masks for Heroes” initiative.
If you want to help out, Nine Line will donate one mask to those in need for every mask you purchase on their website.
