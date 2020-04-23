Memorial Health debuts rapid COVID-19 testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic is testing. From limited supplies, to the long wait for results several have been hoping for improvements.
Thursday Memorial Health demonstrated their brand new COVID-19 rapid testing process.
Doctors say this advancement helps not only the hospital, but patients and the community.
“For us it helps a lot on a lot of fronts,” explained Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health. “One, being able to understand if the patient has this infection allows for us take care of them safely at a much more quick time frame, meaning that we’re not using any personal protective equipment to protect us against someone who does not have the disease. It also helps give closure, reassurance to families and the patients on whether or not they have this infection.”
What has been taking days to collect, transport and test is now being done at Memorial Health in less than an hour. After a sample is collected, lab technicians add a reagent and then run the rapid test. They were able to use their existing equipment and procedures to make this happen quickly.
“It targets the genetic sequence of the virus itself so it’s actually targeting that,” said Jennifer White, laboratory services director at Memorial Health. “It’s extracting that RNA, DNA, that genetic material and amplifying it to a measure that we can test and report how much of it is out there.”
The lab received the rapid tests for the first time last Thursday night and had them running within hours during “Medical Laboratory Professionals Week.” Memorial’s lab has run 115 COVID-19 rapid tests since Friday with 25 coming up positive. The hospital’s lab director says they could do 60 tests a day if needed, but currently are running about 20 a day.
Hospital leaders say the reagent for the test is limited, so the hospital is prioritizing the tests for hospitalized patients, healthcare workers and high-risk surgeries. The lab runs 24-7 so the minute a sample comes in they test it.
“Usually the laboratory workers are the unsung heroes,” explained White. “We like to call ourselves ninja’s. We run around doing our work and we’re not seen by a lot of people, but without us you can’t continue with patient care. Without us providing test results the physicians are unable to properly diagnose.”
Doctors say while testing capacity is still a challenge, this helps provide a better picture of the virus in our area.
“I think as the capacity for testing grows both at the Department of Public Health as well as within our hospital systems we’re going to get a much better view of what actually is the extent of this disease in Chatham County and the region,” said Dr. Thacker. “Because as we move forward the more testing we can do will give us a better understanding of where does the disease live and how we can better control it.”
Memorial Health’s lab director says adding the rapid COVID-19 test has not changed anything at their lab. They are still able to run tests for other things like flu, blood and more at the same rate.
