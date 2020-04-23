Over 21,500 COVID-19 cases in Ga.; Glynn, Camden counties report first deaths

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 21,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 12 p.m. Thursday (4/23) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 872. A total of 4,069 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Six deaths have been reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan County, two in Bulloch County, one in Effingham County, one in Screven County, one in Bacon County, one in Jeff Davis County, two in Appling County and three in Toombs County.
The Coastal Health District confirmed Thursday that a resident of Glynn County and a resident of Camden County have died from complications of COVID-19. These are the first COVID-19 related deaths in both counties.
Over 101,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
- Chatham County: 199
- Glynn County: 51
- Appling County: 47
- Liberty County: 35
- Bryan County: 37
- Bulloch County: 33
- Effingham County: 31
- Camden County: 28
- Toombs County: 23
- Bacon County: 20
- Screven County: 14
- Wayne County: 10
- Jeff Davis: 8
- Candler County: 7
- Tattnall County: 6
- McIntosh County: 4
- Evans County: 4
- Long County: 2
- Montgomery County: 2
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
