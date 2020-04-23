Priests bless Memorial Health from rooftop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People are going to great lengths to support healthcare workers. Local priests went to great heights on Thursday.
Memorial University Medical Center is still restricting visitors because of COVID-19. Because they can’t go inside, priests took to the roof at Memorial Health to make sure healthcare workers know they are not alone.
“It’s a great privilege to bring Jesus, his grace and peace to people especially when they are hurting and that’s why God called me to be a priest just to be able to be with people when they need faith the most,” Father Brett Brannen, with Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, said.
It’s not something you see every day. Local priests atop the roof offering a special blessing.
They gave a message of love and hope amid the coronavirus pandemic to an audience facing it head-on. Employees stepped out in faith for just a few minutes.
Mary Suddath is a pediatric intensive care nurse and was grateful for this opportunity.
“It’s been a beautiful thing. It’s very comforting, especially for those of us that haven’t been able to receive communion, go to adoration, all the things that we like to do that help us cope with stress. This is just, it’s going to be a great reset,” Suddath said.
Priests gave their special blessing with the Holy Eucharist. People watched from windows as they moved North, South East, and West.
“What a great place to just bless the whole city in every direction because we have people suffering all over the city and we want the lord to bless every one of them,” Father Brannen said.
They ended their time singing Amazing Grace. They hope together, we all will find our way.
