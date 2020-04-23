Savannah City Council continues to look forward amid COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The council chambers were empty, but like a lot of things now-days, the Savannah City Council met virtually on Thursday.
Two agenda items related to the Eastern Wharf project, where there was a massive fire in February. The first item allows the City Manager Patrick Monahan to amend the contract with the engineering company working on the Savannah River Landing and Eastern Wharf parking garage project up to $132,000
“Because of the fire, the city will need to extend the service contract with Raymond Engineering for another six months, and have Raymond Engineering continue to do the due diligence in construction and quality assurance to make sure there are no structural issues because of the fire,” said City Manager Patrick Monahan.
Monahan added the city plans to get reimbursed by the insurance company. The council also voted in favor of a sign ordinance for the Eastern Wharf Development.
Then, the group voted on Monahan himself, amending his employment agreement to a month-to-month basis.
“We’re at that point where we need to maintain our city manager, and he’s graciously agreed to stay until we have a new one,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
Johnson also took time before they adjourned to voice his displeasure with Governor Brian Kemp’s order allowing businesses to begin re-opening on Friday, saying that the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in Savannah, going up over ten percent this week, adding that Savannah has not plateaued yet.
“We’re not pleased. We’re going to follow the law. We’re not anti-business. We want our businesses to do well, but we don’t want our our businesses to become cess pools of COVID-19.”
Several council members echoed his statement, asking citizens to continue to use caution.
The council also passed a mutual-aid agreement in the event of an emergency with Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus and Savannah Technical College police departments. They already have that same agreement with Savannah State University.
They also passed an item that allows the summer lunch program to keep going for the Savannah-Chatham Board of Education, up to $300,000. The Recreation and Leisure Services Department will use the program to provide lunches to students. It is funded by a grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture.
