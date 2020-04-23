Savannah firm donates Chromebooks to students in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah firm answered the call to help Savannah-Chatham Public Schools.
Hussey Gay Bell donated 20 Chromebooks to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
With distance learning now in effect until the end of the year, the district has been needing the portable devices for students in need. The school system plans to distribute these Chromebooks to students at Bloomingdale Elementary School.
"It's a real challenge when families have multiple children in the home and everyone is trying to use the computer at the same time. This is going to help alleviate some of that for our families and it's really going to make an impact," Bloomingdale Elementary Principal Eric Heady said.
Hussey Gay Bell CEO Holmes Bell added, “The last thing these kids need is any other stress. So, hopefully, this will be a small comfort for these kids, and others will do the same.”
The district is still in need of more than 3,000 Chromebooks. If you or your business would like to donate, go to sccpss.com.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.