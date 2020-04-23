Senior living facilities in Statesboro, Claxton receive PPE donation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Some senior adults and staff in two local retirement homes will have added protection against COVID-19.
If you talk to some of the people who work in senior living facilities or assisted living facilities, they'll tell you they feel they've been forgotten in some aspects of COVID-19. But they're grateful for this batch of supplies.
Boxes of face masks, gloves and more arrived for Willow Pond in Statesboro and another shipment headed to Northspring in Claxton. A business group in Atlanta teamed with the Assisted Living Association of Georgia to send out 10,000 masks and the rest of the PPE to homes like this and delivered through one of the medical suppliers.
“We serve 2,000 beds in Georgia and all of them are in some kind of critical need for PPE. I feel like they're the forgotten ones in Georgia,” Lisa Lassiter, with Guardian Pharmacy, said.
Lassiter and others say PPE supplies have rightfully gone first to hospitals, nursing homes, and first responders. That leaves senior living facilities looking for it and relying on donations like this.
They say this will go a long way.
