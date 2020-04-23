Thursday: Strong, severe storms roll through during the afternoon and evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, a few showers are dampening roads - mainly inland - this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s. The forecast features drizzle and light rain through the morning commute.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
Showers and storms are forecast to move in from the west early to mid-afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe; producing gusty straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes. The risk of storms, possibly another line of storms, lingers into the late evening hours. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s to near 80° today.
Have a way to receive severe weather alerts this afternoon and evening.
The forecast gradually dries out early Friday morning and sunshine is forecast to return later in the morning through the afternoon. There is a chance of additional, spotty, rain Saturday afternoon and evening.
The forecast dries out Sunday into early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.