Tybee Island council preparing for potential lost summer income due to COVID-19 pandemic

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Since the COVID-19 outbreak, city’s like Tybee have dealt with a lot of financial loss. Because there’s still no particular time when things will be back to normal, the city is figuring out how to manage the general fund.
City Manager Shawn Gillen said the largest revenue-generating month for Tybee Island is June. He says nearly half of parking revenue and hotel/motel taxes come during this month.
The city is expecting this year to be very different. "We're looking at having to borrow from fund balance to finish the fiscal year and then next year paying back fund balance,” Gillen said.
The fund balance is for emergency use. It holds $10 million.
Gillen says, currently, the city is making some money.
"We are making a little bit of revenue. It's probably a tenth of what we normally make,” Gillen said.
There are a few things the city is doing to save money. Tybee is eliminating all capital projects, they haven't spent money on yet, from the fiscal year.
"We've frozen all of our positions, so we're not filling any vacancies. We're freezing all discretionary spending,” Gillen said.
Gillen says part of Thursday night’s council discussion will include detailing a plan for if the city loses a lot of income during May and June. He says they want to make sure they have the money to pay for infrastructure when things are back up and running.
"We're going to build the budget for next year based on assuming we're going to have to pay back a certain amount to the fund balance,” Gillen said.
Gillen said the general funds are what are being hit the hardest. This means projects funded through grant funds and SPLOST will still be taking place.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.