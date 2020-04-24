Bluffton man facing burglary, kidnapping charges

Christopher Falcoun is charged with felony offenses of Burglary 1st Degree and Kidnapping, according to the Bluffton Police Department. (Source: Bluffton Police Department)
By WTOC Staff | April 24, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 7:52 AM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Bluffton man is in jail charged with burglary and kidnapping.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, the man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s 5-year-old son Thursday morning. The woman told police that Christopher Falcoun took the child although he had no parental rights to the child.

Police found Falcoun in a shed where he and the boy were sleeping. Officers eventually talked him out of the shed and arrested him. He’s charged with felony offenses of Burglary 1st Degree and Kidnapping.

