Bluffton man facing burglary, kidnapping charges

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Bluffton man is in jail charged with burglary and kidnapping.
According to the Bluffton Police Department, the man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s 5-year-old son Thursday morning. The woman told police that Christopher Falcoun took the child although he had no parental rights to the child.
Police found Falcoun in a shed where he and the boy were sleeping. Officers eventually talked him out of the shed and arrested him. He’s charged with felony offenses of Burglary 1st Degree and Kidnapping.
