Deputies searching for 2 stolen vehicles from the Bluffton area
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says both vehicles were stolen from the area of Browns Bluff Lane in Bluffton on April 24. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | April 24, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 12:33 PM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two vehicles that were both stolen from the area of Browns Bluff Lane in Bluffton early Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the thefts occurred on April 24 between 4 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. The first vehicle is described as a red 2003 Mercedes CLK320 with a black convertible top. The second vehicle is a black 2016 Toyota Tundra.

If you have any information about the stolen vehicles please contact LCpl Hunt at 843-255-3310 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

