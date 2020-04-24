Deputies searching for 2 stolen vehicles from the Bluffton area

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two vehicles that were both stolen from the area of Browns Bluff Lane in Bluffton early Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office says the thefts occurred on April 24 between 4 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. The first vehicle is described as a red 2003 Mercedes CLK320 with a black convertible top. The second vehicle is a black 2016 Toyota Tundra.
If you have any information about the stolen vehicles please contact LCpl Hunt at 843-255-3310 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
