Friday: Gradually clear, drier through the afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-60s in many spots early this morning. A few showers, even some spotty heavy rain, dot the area. Rain is moving in a northeast direction; focused on the coastline.
Rain gradually shifts offshore and peeks of sunshine return this afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s in many spots; warmer inland.
The forecast completely dries out this evening as temperatures cool through the 70s and into the 60s. The weekend has trend drier. Temperatures are forecast to be pleasant, overall, this weekend.
Though, Saturday afternoon with be warm, with temperatures peaking in the mid and, possibly, upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.
Our next chance of widespread rain and storms arrives Wednesday.
