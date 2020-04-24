Garden City child shot and killed; mother arrested

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was shot on April 12, and died on April 20.
Police say it happened on Second Street and when he was taken to Memorial Hospital, he was in critical condition.
GSPD says they are continuing to investigate the case, and the boy’s mother has been arrested.
An autopsy is scheduled.
They ask that if anyone has any information to call the Lead Detective, Cpl. Rodriguez at 912-966-7787.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.