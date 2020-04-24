Governor Kemp flies from Pelham to Adel to see storm areas

Governor Kemp lands in Pelham (Source: WALB)
April 24, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 1:08 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian P. Kemp and state officials left Atlanta and flew to Pelham Friday morning to assess damage in the wake of severe weather and tornadoes that we experienced Thursday.

His helicopter landed about 11:30 a.m. next to the Subway in Pelham, and will depart from that spot en route to Adel when he is finished addressing the media at the conclusion of his tour by car around the city.

Gov. Kemp confers with officials at the Adel Airport, Friday
Gov. Kemp confers with officials at the Adel Airport, Friday (Source: WALB)

The governor also extended the state of emergency due to severe storms until May 7.

Gov. Brian Kemp (second from left) talks to officials in Pelham.
Gov. Brian Kemp (second from left) talks to officials in Pelham. (Source: WALB)

Among those who are making the trip are Governor Kemp; Chief of Staff Tim Fleming; Deputy Chief of Staff Chuck Harper; Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Colonel Gary Vowell; and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson

The officials made an assessment of storm damage surrounding Pelham and Adel and then met with the news media.

