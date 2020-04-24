Governor Kemp flies from Pelham to Adel to see storm areas

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian P. Kemp and state officials left Atlanta and flew to Pelham Friday morning to assess damage in the wake of severe weather and tornadoes that we experienced Thursday.
His helicopter landed about 11:30 a.m. next to the Subway in Pelham, and will depart from that spot en route to Adel when he is finished addressing the media at the conclusion of his tour by car around the city.
The governor also extended the state of emergency due to severe storms until May 7.
Among those who are making the trip are Governor Kemp; Chief of Staff Tim Fleming; Deputy Chief of Staff Chuck Harper; Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Colonel Gary Vowell; and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson
The officials made an assessment of storm damage surrounding Pelham and Adel and then met with the news media.
