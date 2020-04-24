Hinesville businesses reopening, using social distancing

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Many health and beauty spots are open in Hinesville.
Most of them have signs outside their front doors letting the customers know what precautions they’re taking and what changes they should expect.
Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order includes 20 operational guidelines businesses must follow if they decide to reopen.
Some businesses in Hinesville are taking extra measures to practice social distancing. Most places we spoke to say they want to limit how many people are inside.
Some are only taking appointments.
One nail shop is having customers wait in their car until it’s time for their appointment. A tattoo shop is only allowing the person getting the tattoo inside.
Masks and sanitizers are also being offered to employees, as well as the customer.
One barber says he’s happy to be back at work, but his safety and his customers’ remain a top priority.
“No one wants to be sick, and I don’t want to expose anybody to unnecessary risks just for coming in and getting yourself groomed," said Tony Davis with Essentials Barber & Beauty.
Hinesville’s City Manager says if you know of a business not following the state’s guidelines to call or message the city or police department.
Customers say they’re also happy to see businesses take additional precautions as they reopen.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.