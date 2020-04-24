How to Hunt for a Job During COVID-19

“Do a search with the company name and then something else to find some connections. So for example, if you want to work at Georgia Ports authority for example, you’d type in Georgia ports authority and then Georgia southern. That’ll bring up people at Georgia Ports who went to school there, and if you link into them, you make that connection, they’re very likely to get back to you, and you can say, 'Hey, I’m a student at Georgia Southern, what’s it like to work at Georgia Ports? Glassdoor, it’s kind of a funky website in that it talks a lot about company culture, and a lot of folks go there just to badmouth their company, but it’s a good site to find out what’s happening at the site.”