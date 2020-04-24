Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — For medical officials, advising the White House on the coronavirus is very tricky. The medical specialists struggle to stay true to the science of the pandemic while trying not to cross President Donald Trump. This produces some bewildering scenes for Americans trying to understand how best to protect themselves from the virus. On Tuesday, for example, Dr. Deborah Birx suggested that beauty salons and tattoo parlors in Georgia might be able to safely operate by using “creative” forms of social distancing. But she later told Trump privately that Georgia’s reopening plan was too hasty.