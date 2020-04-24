Local nail salon decides to reopen under Gov. Brian Kemp’s order

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Nail Salons were one of the businesses Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allowed to re-open Friday, but with extra safety measures in place.
Envy Nail Bar was one local business to re-open on Friday. Owner David Huynh said the decision ultimately came down to if his nail techs wanted to work.
“If I open this place but I’m alone, then I wouldn’t have a business anyway.”
He said of his 18 employees, seven returned to work Friday. Three more are arranging child-care and plan to return next week.
Huynh said the nail bar had been busy throughout the day, and not just with customers from the Peach State.
“Right across the river it’s South Carolina, and over there, they’re not opening back up, so we’re getting so many phone calls from South Carolina, people trying to cross the border and get their nails done,” Huynh explained.
He said he has received some negative backlash on social media for reopening, but felt it was the right decision for his business.
“The downside of it, you know, you still have that fear. Anything could happen,” Huynh added.
The nail techs are wiping down their stations between each customer with disinfectant. Huynh also added even before the coronavirus, nail salons have been following pretty strict sanitary guidelines, like never reusing nail files and buffs and using UV light to kill germs on their tools, but now all employees are wearing masks and gloves.
Customers said they were happy to have a small part of their normal routine back.
