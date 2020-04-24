Lowcountry businesses reopening, some experiencing economic fallout

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As stores are re-opening across the Lowcountry, many business owners are experiencing an economic fallout.
“We are open. And we are trying to service our customers as best we can," said Michael Bennet, owner of Easy 2 Own Furnishings.
It’s a message small businesses are trying to get out to their customer bases.
For businesses like Easy 2 Own Furnishings in Bluffton, their business depends on customers being able to come in and try out their merchandise. Something that has proven an issue in the last few weeks as they have been limiting how many people can come inside.
"Right now we are letting about three people come in at a time. “
COVID-19 is still drastically impacting stores in Beaufort County
“At any given time you know normally we will have anywhere from 10 to 30 customers in here. “
Michael Bennett owns several stores in the Lowcountry.
“I have a couple businesses. My bridal store, Blush Bridal & Formal Wear, is totally shut down. So that’s a huge impact. “
While he’s watching other businesses closing, he’s worried about his own
“We have no revenue coming in, the landlord still wants his rent. The utilities still need to be paid. You know, those types of things. So that’s been a big, big challenge.”
In Easy 2 Own Furnishings as well as his bridal store, the loss of sales will create a long lasting struggle.
“The future, that’s a big reduction in sales. So we still have rent to pay, we still have all those things to pay, so I’m struggling trying to get some of the funding. “
He says he is working with his bank to free up funding, but he is not the only one struggling
“COVID-19 has had a drastic and dramatic impact on Hilton Head and Bluffton and the entire Lowcountry. As well as all of South Carolina," said Bill Miles, CEO of the Bluffton Hilton Head Chamber.
The Bluffton Hilton Head Chamber says their numbers show huge losses just in the Lowcountry.
“We are maybe 1 billion to 1 billion and a half and again those are estimates that we are continuing to track.”
But they say what’s most important is that when stores re-open they do it in a safe manner. They say they’re expecting openings to start back up as soon as the end of next week.
