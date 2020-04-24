Memorial Health coronavirus patients in treatment trials using plasma donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve heard a lot about how plasma donations are being used to treat the coronavirus.
Well now that research is being done here locally on patients hospitalized at Memorial Health.
Memorial Health has seven patients enrolled in a new plasma trial, but before they get going they need help and donations. They are looking for those who have recovered from COVID-19 with a positive diagnosis.
“They could save a life. The patients are that sick and they are in that much of a need and this could make the difference for them to survive," said Dr. Charles Todd Bruker, Medical Director of Lab at Memorial Health.
Right now Memorial Health is working with the American Red Cross to get matching plasma donations for seven ill, hospitalized COVID positive patients. Memorial Health is just one of 172 HCA hospitals participating in the trial-], which uses antibodies in the blood plasma.
“There’s a hope that if I gave antibodies against this virus to someone who was sick with COVID-19 that we would help them improve their diseased state and hopefully get better quicker and get out of the hospital in a timelier fashion.”
This treatment option is not proven but has shown to help some patients.
“I think there is a lot of hope. A lot of the early studies have shown a lot of effectiveness and patients who’ve had shortened lengths of stay and have been able to go home sooner and they recovered faster so I think a lot of the early science is exciting, promising and we also feel that it is very safe.”
Memorials seven patients enrolled in the trial are still awaiting a plasma match. Doctors say the supply is extremely limited.
“We’re on a waiting list and it’s taking us about eight days typically to receive a product and so and that’s really based on supply and demand the supply is just not there yet and we hope that the donor pool will enlarge.”
Doctors say qualified donors can call their local Red Cross or their COVID-19 Plasma Line 1-833-582-1971 to help because it could save a life and help them learn more about this disease.
Memorial Health also announced they have started scheduling elective surgeries and will begin some next week.
They have built a process to screen those patients appropriately and in some instances provide COVID-19 testing in advance to ensure its safe for everyone.
