Mostly Sunny Weekend Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clouds are slowly parting, and we've warmed to 80° or just about even on our beaches. A weak cold front will stall over or near the area this afternoon, before lifting north as a warm front on Saturday.
Saturday Daybreak will be mostly sunny temperatures near 60 along I-95 and coast and 55° inland and perhaps patchy fog. With the warm front, we'll reach the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain may sneak down from the north as far south as Screven, Hampton, Beaufort, and Bulloch Counties but the chance is low.
A dry cold front follows and temperatures on Sunday will be very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. West winds will get a bit gusty on Sunday as the pressure gradient remains elevated, but otherwise quiet and plenty of sunshine.
The work week starts with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s through Tuesday.
We’re tracking a cold front Wednesday night into early Thursday, which brings our next chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast: Saturday West winds 5kts, seas 2-3 feet; Saturday night South winds 10-15kts, seas building to 3-4 feet after midnight. Sunday West winds 15-20kts, seas 3-4 feet, subsiding to 2-3 feet in the afternoon.
Stay safe!
~JErtle
