3rd ‘Feed the City’ event set for Saturday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Savannah will have another chance to get meals this weekend.
Feed the Hungry and the Economic Opportunity Authority are joining forces to serve more than 3,000 meals on Saturday, April 25.
This will make the third "Feed the City - From the Trunk to the Table" event they've held. It will begin at noon at the EOA Building on E Anderson Street in Savannah.
This giveaway event will also offer free energy and coolant assistance to seniors, while it lasts.
