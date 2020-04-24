2020 recipients named for Abbie DeLoach Foundation scholarships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Abbie DeLoach Foundation has awarded 20 scholarships to people in Savannah, across Georgia, the United States and overseas.
DeLoach and four other Georgia Southern University nursing students were killed in a crash on I-16 five years ago. It was the last day of clinical rotations for Abbie DeLoach, Emily Clark, Morgan Bass, McKay Pittman, and Caitlyn Baggett.
To honor DeLoach’s memory, her family and friends founded the Abbie DeLoach Foundation. The Foundation gives back to others with a focus on Abbie’s main interests: Education, Athletics, World Missions, and Nursing.
This year’s class includes future medical professionals and a nationally ranked athlete. From Africa to Missouri and Georgia, the recipients are truly a diverse group. Eleven of the 2020 scholarship class come from Georgia.
The 2020 winners are:
- Compassion Christian - India Project - Abbie's Home for Women - Aatma Vikas
- Compassion Go Medical Ecuador- Caroline Gilbert
- Compassion Go Medical Ecuador- Courtney Schilling
- Compassion Go Medical Zimbabwe- Maria Kayondo
- Compassion Go Medical Zimbabwe- Becky Battle
- Georgia Southern Athletics Male- Trevon Locke, BC
- Georgia Southern Athletics Female- Lacy Robins, Statesboro High School
- Georgia Southern Nursing- Jerral Mayes, Calvary Baptist
- Georgia Southern Nursing- Monica Dutson, Savannah Arts Academy
- Georgia Southern Nursing- Allison Miller, Kappa Delta, from Dallas, GA
- Georgia Southern Nursing - Abigail Miller, Kappa Delta from Dallas GA
- Savannah Christian Preparatory School Female- Gracelyn Cobb
- Savannah Christian Preparatory School Male- Justin McInnis
- Savannah State University Female- Sadrea Mabry, Sprints Track and Field
- Savannah State University Male- Dylan McCloud, Offensive Lineman, Football
- Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Athletics-Tybee Maritime Academy
- SCCPSS Medical- Johnson High School
- SCCPSS Outreach Project
- University of Georgia- Faith Henry
- Scholarship Class of 2019 Alumni Highlight - Reed Ely, RN Savannah GA
