Savannah Police investigating suspicious death of a child

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a child.
According to the police department, at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of Stephenson Avenue. Officers arrived and found a deceased 4-year-old boy.
The circumstances leading up to the death are still under investigation. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
