Savannah Tech creating job training opportunity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the number of unemployment claims climb in Georgia, a local technical college is looking to help.
Savannah Tech has created a job training opportunity for those displaced from their job and looking for new skills.
Savannah Technical College’s campus has been closed because of COVID-19 concerns, but staff here wanted to provide a beneficial educational opportunity for those who need it most.
“A lot of people have had their hours but back their no longer at work right now, let’s use this time to their advantage get them started to build those skills they need. We’ll get you a certificate by the end of the summer," said VP for student affairs at Savannah Technical College, Peter Hoffman.
Starting Monday Savannah Tech will offer four technical certificates for credit. The courses have been converted for online and condensed to just five weeks.
They focus on criminal justice, marketing, and Microsoft networking. The college will waive application fees until April 30, and leaders say there are financial aid options available.
In addition to Monday’s four rapid training programs STC’s summer semester starts June 1 and will offer 12 other certificates to be completed on July 31.
“They could build their skills and be ready once the employment situation changes to get back out into the workforce and even have more skills than what they started with. So we’re focused on short term training that builds career focused skills.”
Savannah Tech leaders boast a 97 percent job placement rate for their graduates and truly believe those who take the courses will be better positioned to find a job in the future. If you want to learn more about the rapid courses, go to their website.
