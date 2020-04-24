Spas, gyms eager to reopen across Chatham Co.

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is allowing many businesses to reopen Friday, as he tries to kick-start the economy and move past the Coronavirus pandemic.
Several business owners throughout Chatham County say they do plan to open on Friday, including the owner of By Jessica and Co. Beauty Lounge in Pooler.
Jessica Sauls voluntarily closed her doors in March before the governor’s orders. On Tuesday, Sauls and her team met to decide if it was best to reopen. She says her staff is eager to get back to work, so they decided to begin operations.
But it won’t be business as usual. Businesses must only perform basic operations. They must also follow a number of strict health guidelines.
Sauls says they'll do whatever it takes to see their clients again.
“Every business should have an emergency stash, fortunately, we did. We could stay closed, but we feel it’s time to open,” said Jessica Sauls, By Jessica and Co. Beauty Lounge.
WTOC spoke to some business owners who say they don’t plan to reopen Friday and plan to wait it out a little longer.
Not everyone can reopen on Friday. Governor Kemp says movie theaters and restaurants can begin inviting customers inside on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.