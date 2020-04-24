Suspect wanted for shooting on Calf Pen Bay Road in Pineland, S.C.

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect it says is connected to a double shooting in Pineland.
The sheriff’s office states Xavier Rivers is wanted for shooting two people on Calf Pen Bay Road on April 20.
Rivers is wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of possession of a Firearm during a Violent Crime, Burglary 1st degree and a Felon in Possession of a Weapon.
If you see him call 911. If you have information where he can be found or recent pictures of him, call or text Det. Sgt. Jake Higgins at 843-637-9915. Remain anonymous at 843-717-4100.
