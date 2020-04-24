Tattnall Co. residents worried over street flooding

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s severe weather left some places with inches of rain and more damage to flooded dirt roads.
One Tattnall County road has residents concerned and county leaders promising help is on the way. Some folks who live on this road say it's been so bad for so long; it doesn't take much rain to have this kind of problem over and over.
Part of I.S. Smith Road looks and sounds like a mountain stream. Water from Watson's Creek overloads the drainpipes and washes over the top. In the middle, it leaves a hole a few feet deep.
This started after the rain showers Wednesday and Thursday.
“I drove down here first thing this morning to see if I could get out and I could not,” resident Kerry Murray said.
He worries about his father and his grandchildren and what would happen if an ambulance or fire truck had to get through here in an emergency.
“I've had two or three heart attacks. If I have the ‘big one’ as Fred Sanford used to call it, I don't know if I could make it out of here,” Murray said.
The mail carrier could only get so far and had to turn around and take a long way around. But that's not smooth sailing either.
County leaders said by phone this creek channels water through from as far as Vidalia and they now have additional pipe to install to help fix the problem, but they’ll have to wait for the water to drain before they can start.
