Temporary delivery worker accused of stealing pistol

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closings and quarantines have many of us ordering more things than ever before. Delivery companies have added temporary workers to help handle it all.
Investigators in Long County say that can lead to property crimes at your home and you can't necessarily trust those workers like you may your longtime regular driver.
Detectives say a home security camera caught a delivery Monday. A temporary worker takes the package to the house. Walking back, you see him turn toward a utility vehicle. Detectives say 18-year-old Jhamal Johnson told the driver he was running back to put the package in a better spot, but you see him reach into the cart and put something under his shirt.
The homeowner reported a 9mm pistol stolen that day. Detectives used the footage to find Johnson, arrest him and charge him with Theft by Taking.
“Folks need to pay attention to what's around their home and secure the things that need to be secure,” Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said.
The sheriff says the homeowner's security camera system gave them what they needed to make the case and recover the gun.
The sheriff says you can’t be too careful these days when it comes to locking up valuables instead of leaving them outside, whether you live in a big city or out in the country.
