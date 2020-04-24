Vidalia hair salon open with precautions to protect customers

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was the first step toward reopening businesses in Georgia.
The sign on the door says closed, but Head Liners is open for business. This is one of the many precautionary measures they're taking to ensure everyone's safety.
For the first time in nearly a month, Head Liners is open again. Hair salons were one of several types of businesses given the green light to open back up, but business is operating very differently.
The door is locked, so that no one can come into the salon unless they have an appointment.
When people come, they're instructed to call the salon when they arrive. The employees will then make sure it's safe for them to come in. Where people would normally wait is closed off to clients because only one client can be in the salon at a time.
"When they walk through the door they have to go to that little sanitary station and spray their hands with the lotion that we have or the alcohol,” Head Liners Beauty Salon owner Paula Gibson said.
"It's not only to protect us. It's to protect our clients because our clients want to come see us. I booked up immediately when the governor said we could reopen,” hairstylist Mia Drew said.
The owner says she expects a big flow of appointments next week.
