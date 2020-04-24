Watching NFL Draft keeps Cadet star QB motivated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This area is no stranger to seeing star high school players go on to the NFL: Statesboro’s Justin Houston or Savannah Christian’s Jalen Myrick just to name a few.
Players currently starring for area teams hope to hear their names called one day as well.
“It would be a dream come true,” admits Benedictine QB Holden Geriner, who is racking up college offers these days.
The rising junior quarterback says he watches the draft every year. But lately, it’s served as more than just entertainment as a football fan.
“Just seeing those guys being successful and getting drafted and everything, it’s definitely motivation to work hard," Geriner says. “Hopefully, you’ll walk up on that stage one day.”
Geriner still has a few years of high school ball to play, then college before a draft moment could even happen. The Cadet QB knows he’s got a long way to go, but the thought of walking across the stage helps keep him going.
“I have to keep working hard and doing everything I can just to stay on track," Geriner says. "Lord willing, hopefully that can come true one day.”
