WTOC Day of Giving to benefit United Way’s Coronavirus Rapid Response Fund

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is hosting a Day of Giving fundraising event to benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Coronavirus Rapid Response Fund.
The fund is being used to help needs throughout the community and also residents impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
“Everyone has been impacted by this pandemic, and United Way and its funded agencies are meeting the challenge head-on at home, helping those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak,” said Larry Silbermann, Vice President and General Manager of WTOC-TV and United Way of the Coastal Empire Board Chair. “WTOC-TV never hesitates to lend our support to our community in good times and bad. This COVID-19 crisis is no exception. It’s affecting all corners of our region and we’re proud to be a part of helping our friends and neighbors.”
Brynn Grant, president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire, says the organization is filling key needs in our area.
“As a grantor to 53 of our community’s highest performing nonprofit agencies, United Way was designed by the leaders of the community for the benefit of our community. Funds raised during the fall fundraising campaign help maintain a safety net of non-profit social services year after year for our community’s long-term stability,” said Grant. “Programs offered by our funded agencies are essential not only to help local families survive this crisis but also to ensure that they will thrive long after COVID-19 is a distant memory. While we are hopeful a return to business may not be too far off, our recovery will be a longer-term effort.”
Phone lines will officially be open Wednesday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and people can also make donations online at any time.
To donate online, click here.
