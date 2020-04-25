Beaufort Police release sketch of man wanted in Lafayette Street shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police in Beaufort are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shooting suspect.
Investigators have now released a sketch of the man who they say shot a 72-year-old woman while jogging on Lafayette Street on Wednesday.
Police say the suspect is described to be between 5’8” and 5’10”, slender build, to be 25-30 years old and was driving a white or silver four door hatchback.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police right away.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.