Beaufort Police release sketch of man wanted in Lafayette Street shooting

Sketch of shooting suspect. (Source: Beaufort Police)
April 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 1:28 PM

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police in Beaufort are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shooting suspect.

Investigators have now released a sketch of the man who they say shot a 72-year-old woman while jogging on Lafayette Street on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect is described to be between 5’8” and 5’10”, slender build, to be 25-30 years old and was driving a white or silver four door hatchback.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police right away.

