Breezy Sunday, another rain chance ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover increases early Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 60s at sunrise. A stray shower or two will be possible late morning into the early afternoon, but most of us will remain dry.
Sunday Tybee Island Tides: 0.9′ 5:15AM | 6.5′ 10:51AM | 0.8′ 5:21PM
A weak front helps clear out the clouds with afternoon highs in near 80 degrees along with a westerly breeze, gusting over 25 miles per hours at times.
Cooler air continues to filter in late Sunday into Monday with temperatures Monday morning near 50 degrees and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Mostly sunny conditions continue through mid week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next chance of widespread rain arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Showers are likely, along with a chance for a few thunderstorms. This does not look as significant as the past few systems.
The next few dry days will assist in helping river levels not rise any more than they already have due to recent rainfall.
The Ohoopee River near Reidsville is currently in a Moderate Flood stage but is forecast to fall to Minor Flood Stage Monday morning.
The Altamaha River near Baxley is in a Minor Flood Stage but is forecast to rise to Moderate Flood Stage by early Tuesday morning.
The Atlamaha River near Everett City is in an Action Flood Stage, but is forecast to reach Moderate Flood Stage Tuesday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.