Bryan Co. hires Freeman as head football coach

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Redskins have a new man leading the football program.
Cherard Freeman is the school’s new head football coach, BCHS athletic director Dr. Marcy Smith confirmed to WTOC Friday night.
Freeman, a former Georgia Southern football player who won a national title with the Eagles in 1999, comes to Pembroke after eight seasons as the head coach at Warren County. In 2019, Freeman led the Screaming Devils to the Class A-Public state quarterfinals.
“I liked the family atmosphere they have at Bryan County," Freeman says.
He’ll take over a program that hasn’t been able to get much of anything going. The Redskins have just one win over the last three seasons, and Freeman will be the program’s fifth head coach since 2014. In 2019, Bryan County scored just 33 total points.
“It’s a challenge. It reminds me a lot of when I got to Warren County," Freeman says. “If we can get there and change the culture and the mindset of the kids, we’ll be fine.”
Freeman says getting the players into the weight room and to have some confidence will be key parts of any turnaround. He says one of the first tasks for him is getting the Redskins to forget about the lack of recent success.
“I’m going to tell them that it’s not about what you did. It’s about the future,” Freeman says. “We’re not going to look at anything that happened in the past.”
The Redskins haven’t had a winning season since 2013.
