Dry, warm weather continues this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly clear and comfortable weather continues this evening as temperatures fall from the lower 80s into the 70s for the evening. There's a light southerly breeze, which will feel nice if you have the windows open or go on a walk this evening!
Tybee Island Tides: 8.3' 10:23PM | 0.9' 5:15AM | 6.3' 10:51AM
Temperatures fall to the low to mid 60s Sunday morning with clouds increasing overnight. We'll see partly cloudy skies throughout the morning, but no rain. Clouds clear Sunday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.
A weak front is moving through and will bring cooler air in to start off our Monday morning with lows in the lower 50s.
Mostly sunny conditions continue through mid week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next chance of rain arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Showers are likely, along with a chance for a few thunderstorm. This does not loot as significant as the past few systems.
The next few dry days will assist in helping river levels not rise anymore than they already have due to recent rainfall.
The Ohoopee River near Reidsville is currently in a Moderate Flood stage but is forecast to fall to Minor Monday morning.
The Altamaha River near Baxley is in a Minor Flood Stage but is forecast to rise to Moderate Flood Stage by early Tuesday morning.
The Atlamaha River near Everett City is in an Action Flood Stage, but is forecast to reach Moderate Flood Stage Tuesday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
