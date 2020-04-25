Over 22,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 22,695 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Saturday (4/25) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 904. A total of 4,326 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Over 111,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
· Chatham County: 206; 6 deaths
· Glynn County: 52; 1 death
· Appling County: 54; 4 deaths
· Bryan County: 47; 2 deaths
· Liberty County: 35
· Bulloch County: 34; 2 deaths
· Effingham County: 34; 1 death
· Camden County: 28; 1 death
· Toombs County: 26; 3 deaths
· Bacon County: 20; 1 death
· Screven County: 14; 1 death
· Wayne County: 11
· Jeff Davis: 10; 1 death
· Candler County: 7
· Tattnall County: 6
· McIntosh County: 4
· Evans County: 4
· Long County: 2
· Montgomery County: 2
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.