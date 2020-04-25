Over 3,000 receive hot meals at Feed the City event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -More than 3,000 people received free hot meals and information on energy and coolant services through Feed the Hungry and the Economic Opportunity Authority’s Feed the City from Trunk to Table giveaway on Saturday.
“We’re thankful to be here today," said Dr. Kim Jackson-Allen with the Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham, Inc. "We’re thankful to serve all the cars that are here and it is again a wonderful feeling innately just to be able to give back to the community.”
Some lined up hours before the event even started.
“I have no job when I usually would be working," said Moesha Quilloin. "I have a shortage on food when I usually wouldn’t cook.”
“We’re going through this pandemic and we are thankful that they’re out here helping us, taking the time out to help us that are in need,” said Gail Lipsey.
The EOA on West Anderson street has been a part of the community for 55 years. They’re providing utility assistance programs and giving up to $400 to low-income Savanniahns and seniors during the health crisis.
“That lets us know they’re here they’re here for more than just a plate of food," said Tom McBeth, executive director of the EOA. "They want to be encouraged and be motivated.”
Garden City Representative Carl Gilliard says this is the largest event Feed the Hungry has put on and the group is having more like this with other community members to offer utility assistance, information on testing, and more.
“I’m waiting on an answer from the governor’s office, from GEMA and we’re not going to back up because we need the food here in Savannah, Georgia,” Representative Gilliard said.
At the end of the day, attendees say they’re thankful for the helping hand, and working together is the only way to get through a time like this.
“Show love to everyone,” Lipsey said. "Because we all are going through hard times and we all need each other to work together to get through this pandemic.”
Feed the Hungry plans on having many more events like these throughout Savannah and the surrounding area. Click here to find out where the next one will be.
