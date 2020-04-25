Savannah PD, city leaders give out 60 boxes of food

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannahians in Midtown and the eastside had special visitors on Saturday.
Officers from Savannah Police Department’s Central and Eastside precincts gave out around 60 boxes of food to those in need. The food was donated by Second Harvest Food Bank.
Alderman Detric Leggett and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan also tagged along with the officers.
City leaders said this was a way to make sure their community is taken care of during a struggling time.
