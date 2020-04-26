Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers helpline in over 90 languages

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continuing to dramatically change and disrupt life for families living with Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America wants everyone to know that it has a helpline.
The helpline allows caregivers to speak to licensed social workers that can answer questions in English, Spanish, Chinese, and 90 other languages via live chat.
The helpline is also available seven days a week.
The helpline can assist families with any anxiety or worry that they have while keeping their loved ones safe.
Social worker, Kara Rodgers, said the helpline is an important resource to have.
“We offer that because we know that not everybody is actually able to get on the phone and talk with us because they might not actually have space especially right now in their homes to go to another room to do that. As well as it can increase paranoia for the person they might be living with or taking care of,” said Rogers.
The foundation said this is an effort to expand their services and let people know they can reach out to them at any time for help.
