Cool start to the week with a warm ending!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning will be cool for this time of the year, with morning lows in the lower 50s!
We are in for another gorgeous day tomorrow, with temperatures in the upper 60s by lunchtime and highs in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Monday Tybee Island Tides: 0.3′ 5:55AM | 5.7′ 11:32AM | 0.6′ 6:02PM
Temperatures warm to the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next weak front arriving late Wednesday.
This front also brings in our next chance for showers, late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Thankfully, severe weather is not expected!
Rain clears out by Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Warmer weather follows heading into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and near 90 degrees on Sunday.
River levels:
The Ohoopee River near Reidsville is currently in a Moderate Flood stage but is forecast to fall to Minor Flood Stage Wednesday morning.
The Altamaha River near Baxley is in a Minor Flood Stage but is forecast to rise to Moderate Flood Stage by early Tuesday morning.
The Atlamaha River near Everett City is in a Minor Flood Stage, but is forecast to reach Moderate Flood Stage Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
