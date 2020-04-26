Downtown Savannah store raises money for COVID-19 supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Local businesses at home are doing their part helping out those exposed to COVID-19.
Civvie’s on Broughton has collected nearly $1,000 in donations for Savannahians exposed by the virus as well as low-income members of the community.
They’ll be collecting things like medical masks, hand sanitizers, food, toiletries, and more until May 6th.
Store manager Raine Blunk says now is important to protect those within the community, especially as businesses begin to open back up.
“Now is a great time to focus on what’s going on in our community and also just figure out new ways to create new systems of sharing and of reallocating resources and being creative about ways we can distribute the resources that we have to people who need it,” Blunk says.
Blunk says now they need masks the most.
The store doesn’t plan on opening to shoppers until May 15th.
